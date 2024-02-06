FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ford Motor Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ford Motor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 367,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 237,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

