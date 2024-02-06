FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Cut by Analyst

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ford Motor in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will earn $1.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

F has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE F opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 133.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after buying an additional 11,832,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after buying an additional 9,481,852 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

