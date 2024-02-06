FY2023 EPS Estimates for IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Lifted by National Bank Financial

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IGM Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.49. The consensus estimate for IGM Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

IGM has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.14.

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$36.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.68. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$30.34 and a one year high of C$43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.97%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

