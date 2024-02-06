FY2023 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Raised by Analyst (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.14. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. TC Energy had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.23 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$51.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.90. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$43.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is -2,657.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$94,997.50. In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total transaction of C$94,997.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. Insiders sold 3,690 shares of company stock worth $179,330 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.