Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Gartner were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Gartner by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Gartner by 5.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE IT opened at $469.61 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $471.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.86.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total value of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,112. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.