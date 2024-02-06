Gartner (NYSE:IT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.550- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $380.25.

NYSE:IT opened at $469.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $449.82 and a 200-day moving average of $390.86. Gartner has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $471.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gartner will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,770 shares of company stock worth $12,992,112. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 276.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

