General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $271,432,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20,700.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 660,761 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $265.51 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

