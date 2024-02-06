General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $138.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.72.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

