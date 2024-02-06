General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.16. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

