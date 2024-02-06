Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,119 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,142 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 53.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,064.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 102,373 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 32.7% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GBCI. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

