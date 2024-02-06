Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Global Payments worth $97,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Global Payments by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 954,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,025,000 after purchasing an additional 259,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $136.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.46 and a 200-day moving average of $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $138.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Global Payments from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.37.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

