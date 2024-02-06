Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 66,502 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,026,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.72 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

