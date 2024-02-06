Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $796,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 21.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $114.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

