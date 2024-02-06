Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $903,000 Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,448 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 184.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after buying an additional 601,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after buying an additional 451,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,592,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 400,084 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty stock opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities raised Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,748.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

