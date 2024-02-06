Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 18.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 82.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $559.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $347.97 and a one year high of $573.77. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

