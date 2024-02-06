Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,995 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $2,938,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,071,199.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506,592 shares of company stock worth $405,996,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $162.01 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $165.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.33 and its 200 day moving average is $147.27. The firm has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

