Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in TKO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.30. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $106.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,927.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven R. Koonin acquired 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $99,989.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,927.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 12,531 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,973.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,973.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Featured Articles

