Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 110,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after buying an additional 29,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $402.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.43.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

