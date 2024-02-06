Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 105.7% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average is $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

Several analysts have commented on HAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

