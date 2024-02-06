Head to Head Comparison: Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) vs. One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties -35.87% -7.26% -4.54% One Liberty Properties 24.61% 7.55% 3.05%

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Franklin Street Properties pays out -7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. One Liberty Properties pays out 165.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and One Liberty Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $165.62 million 1.53 $1.09 million ($0.53) -4.62 One Liberty Properties $95.62 million 4.38 $42.18 million $1.09 18.24

One Liberty Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Franklin Street Properties and One Liberty Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 One Liberty Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00

Franklin Street Properties currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.04%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.72%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Franklin Street Properties on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Street Properties

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.