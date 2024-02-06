Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.020-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.3 million-$198.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.0 million.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,208,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 26.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,785,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 377,264 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,553,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 71,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 34.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 351,807 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 203.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,361,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 913,149 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

