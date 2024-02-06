Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX stock opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.14. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $2,346,475. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.