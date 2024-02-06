Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 77.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 52.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 186.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HMC stock opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

