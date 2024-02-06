Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 102.46% from the company’s previous close.

Honest Price Performance

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Honest has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Honest

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

In related news, insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $148,937.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 965,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,296.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Venture Manageme Institutional sold 236,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $362,222.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,487,703 shares in the company, valued at $14,516,185.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica Warren sold 50,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $148,937.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 965,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,296.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 527,524 shares of company stock valued at $883,003. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC increased its stake in shares of Honest by 0.5% in the second quarter. Institutional Venture Management XIII LLC now owns 10,474,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after buying an additional 56,978 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honest by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 5,825,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honest by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,582,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Honest by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,746,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 711,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Honest by 386.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,880 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.