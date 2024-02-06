HSBC Downgrades Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) to Hold

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ERJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. Embraer has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embraer will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Embraer by 148.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $14,576,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,162,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 172.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 958,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Embraer by 3,990.8% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 845,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after buying an additional 824,375 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

