Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,116 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.90% of Hubbell worth $319,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

In other news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HUBB opened at $351.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.50.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

