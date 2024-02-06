Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,116 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.90% of Hubbell worth $319,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 40.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB opened at $351.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.50. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $219.77 and a twelve month high of $356.38.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.