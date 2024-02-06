Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,046,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,661 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.91% of Hyatt Hotels worth $323,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,934,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $549,907.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,143.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock worth $9,918,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on H shares. Barclays upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

NYSE H opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $133.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

