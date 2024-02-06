IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.840-11.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.84-11.33 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $525.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $573.63.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $572.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $573.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $532.94 and its 200 day moving average is $490.47.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 157,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

