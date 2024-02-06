Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In related news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $99,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.33. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $125.87.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

