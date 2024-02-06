Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KJUL. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 5,485.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 593,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 582,916 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,683,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 51.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 138,462 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $9,136,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 302,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 132,173 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

KJUL opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

