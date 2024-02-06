Insider Buying: Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Buys 3,400 Shares of Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) insider Don Robert bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,631 ($20.45) per share, for a total transaction of £55,454 ($69,517.36).

Shares of KWS opened at GBX 1,651 ($20.70) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,511.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,486.72. Keywords Studios plc has a one year low of GBX 1,252 ($15.70) and a one year high of GBX 3,000 ($37.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,660.00, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Several analysts have commented on KWS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($26.20) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,113.33 ($26.49).

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

