Insider Selling: Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) Insider Sells 2,311,707 Shares of Stock

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Simon Willis sold 2,311,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.40), for a total transaction of £739,746.24 ($927,348.93).

On Wednesday, January 31st, Mark Simon Willis sold 7,755,049 shares of Pendragon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £2,791,817.64 ($3,499,834.07).

Shares of LON PDG opened at GBX 34.99 ($0.44) on Tuesday. Pendragon PLC has a one year low of GBX 14.85 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 36.45 ($0.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £496.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1,166.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.

