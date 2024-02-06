Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 29.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $1,363,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,650 shares in the company, valued at $55,643,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total value of $535,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,663,428.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $1,363,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,643,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,886,790. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $112.35 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.56 and a 12 month high of $131.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

