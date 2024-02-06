Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.71 and its 200-day moving average is $116.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $129.96.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

