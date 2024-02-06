InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,000.00.

NYSE:IHG opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.53. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $63.12 and a 52 week high of $96.86.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

