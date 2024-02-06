Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVZ. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Invesco stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 31.13 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is -148.65%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

