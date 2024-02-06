Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $146,000.
Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $822.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.
About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF
The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
