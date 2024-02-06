Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000.

GSY stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $50.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

