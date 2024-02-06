iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 100.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 98.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.