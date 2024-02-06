iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,092,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 194,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,396,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,321,000 after purchasing an additional 145,515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

