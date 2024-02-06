iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,682,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,590,000 after purchasing an additional 845,712 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 52,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 401,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 24,842 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

IYZ stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.00.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.