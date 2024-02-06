iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,160 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305,256 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,987,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,306,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,671,000 after buying an additional 5,043,308 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.