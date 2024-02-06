iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

