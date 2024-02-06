ITT Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.20 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ITT in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $5.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.19. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITT. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

ITT Trading Down 1.0 %

ITT stock opened at $125.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.55. ITT has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Institutional Trading of ITT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of ITT by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ITT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ITT

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ITT

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.