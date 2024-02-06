J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on February 23rd

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $9.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $206.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,855 shares of company stock worth $2,317,087. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.