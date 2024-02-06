J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

COPX opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $42.44.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.