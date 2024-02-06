J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 603,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,274,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URNJ. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,117,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,919,000.

Get Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URNJ opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Announces Dividend

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.9508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.