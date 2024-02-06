J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 91,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.0 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $121.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

