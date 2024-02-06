J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in AON by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,723,000 after acquiring an additional 158,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,529,014,000 after acquiring an additional 243,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,340,000 after acquiring an additional 523,613 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in AON by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after acquiring an additional 751,015 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $296.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.08 and a 200 day moving average of $319.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.